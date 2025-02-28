Virginia Tech hosts Syracuse in conference matchup

Syracuse Orange (12-16, 6-11 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-16, 7-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Syracuse visit Toibu Lawal and Virginia Tech in ACC play.

The Hokies have gone 7-8 in home games. Virginia Tech allows 71.7 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Orange are 6-11 against conference opponents. Syracuse is third in the ACC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Lampkin averaging 8.3.

Virginia Tech scores 69.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 78.0 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Orange face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawal is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hokies. Tyler Johnson is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.