Virginia Tech hosts Stanford after Heal’s 23-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (13-12, 5-9 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-9, 7-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Virginia Tech after Tess Heal scored 23 points in Stanford’s 80-75 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies are 10-4 on their home court. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Cardinal have gone 5-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks third in the ACC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Stanford averages 73.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.2 Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Cardinal face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Carys Baker is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Brooke Demetre is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10 points. Chloe Clardy is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

