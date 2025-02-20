Virginia Tech hosts Heal and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (13-12, 5-9 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-9, 7-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Virginia Tech after Tess Heal scored 23 points in Stanford’s 80-75 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 10-4 at home. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Cardinal are 5-9 against ACC opponents. Stanford is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 73.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.2 Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Cardinal square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11.8 points. Carys Baker is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nunu Agara is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Heal is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

