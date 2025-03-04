Virginia Tech faces North Carolina following Young’s 26-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina after Jaydon Young scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 101-95 overtime victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies are 8-8 on their home court. Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 12-6 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Trimble averaging 4.0.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hokies. Young is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Trimble is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

