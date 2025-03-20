Virginia Tech and N.C. A&T square off for non-conference matchup

North Carolina A&T Aggies (19-11, 15-4 CAA) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-12, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays Virginia Tech for a non-conference matchup.

Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 8.0.

N.C. A&T leads the CAA giving up just 55.3 points per game while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 75.7 points, 20.4 more per game than the 55.3 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Maleia Bracone is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

