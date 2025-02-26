Virginia plays SMU after Johnson’s 33-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 6-10 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-18, 2-14 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits SMU after Kymora Johnson scored 33 points in Virginia’s 89-69 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Mustangs have gone 7-7 in home games. SMU gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 6-10 in ACC play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 5.9.

SMU is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Virginia allows to opponents. Virginia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SMU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Peterson is averaging 10.4 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Nya Robertson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Lattimore is averaging 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.