Virginia plays No. 8 North Carolina, aims for 4th straight road win

Virginia Cavaliers (15-14, 7-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (25-5, 13-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits No. 8 North Carolina looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Tar Heels are 12-3 on their home court. North Carolina is the best team in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.8 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 7-10 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Cavaliers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Reniya Kelly is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.