Virginia plays in ACC Tournament against the Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (13-18, 5-13 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (16-14, 8-10 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Pittsburgh square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC games is 8-10, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 5.9.

The Panthers are 5-13 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 7-16 record against opponents above .500.

Virginia averages 70.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 67.1 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 62.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 67.9 Virginia gives up to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Lattimore is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Khadija Faye is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

