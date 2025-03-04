Virginia hosts Watkins and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Virginia after Jamir Watkins scored 21 points in Florida State’s 100-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-7 at home. Virginia gives up 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 7-11 against ACC opponents. Florida State has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

Virginia’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Virginia allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.4 points for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Seminoles. Jerry Deng is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

