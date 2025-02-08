Virginia hosts Virginia Tech following Wenzel’s 24-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 4-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Virginia after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 93-87 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers are 8-6 in home games. Virginia is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies are 6-6 in conference games. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 8.0.

Virginia is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Hokies square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latasha Lattimore is averaging 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wenzel is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

