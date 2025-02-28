Virginia hosts Schieffelin and No. 13 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Clemson visits Virginia after Ian Schieffelin scored 24 points in Clemson’s 83-68 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-6 at home. Virginia allows 66.4 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 15-2 in ACC play. Clemson scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Virginia averages 65.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 66.5 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Chase Hunter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.