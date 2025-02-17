Virginia hosts Proctor and No. 3 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke visits Virginia after Tyrese Proctor scored 23 points in Duke’s 106-70 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-5 at home. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 4.4.

The Blue Devils are 14-1 against ACC opponents. Duke is the ACC leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 7.5.

Virginia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Duke allows. Duke scores 16.1 more points per game (81.0) than Virginia gives up (64.9).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rohde is averaging 8.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Proctor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

