Vinson and the Lipscomb Bisons visit conference foe Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-10, 5-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Thomas and Stetson host Bella Vinson and Lipscomb in ASUN action.

The Hatters are 9-2 in home games. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 4.6.

The Bisons have gone 6-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is seventh in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Ainhoa Cea averaging 4.3.

Stetson averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cea is averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bisons. Vinson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.