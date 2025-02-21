Vinson and Lipscomb host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (11-15, 6-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-9, 10-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Austin Peay after Bella Vinson scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 61-58 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons have gone 12-3 at home. Lipscomb is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 6-9 in conference games. Austin Peay is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lipscomb makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Austin Peay averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.