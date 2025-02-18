Villanova visits UConn after Karaban’s 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-8, 9-5 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn hosts Villanova after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 69-68 overtime loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 10-2 in home games. UConn scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-7 in Big East play. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.1.

UConn makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Villanova scores 6.3 more points per game (74.8) than UConn gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Jaylin Stewart is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is averaging 23.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.