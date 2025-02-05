Villanova visits DePaul after Poplar’s 24-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-10 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits DePaul after Wooga Poplar scored 24 points in Villanova’s 62-60 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons are 10-5 in home games. DePaul averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 24.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Poplar is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.