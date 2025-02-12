Villanova visits DePaul after Allen’s 31-point game

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 7-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 7-6 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Villanova after Jorie Allen scored 31 points in DePaul’s 80-76 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 7-6 in home games. DePaul ranks third in the Big East with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 11.7.

The Wildcats are 7-5 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

DePaul scores 64.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 65.3 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Newman is averaging 8.1 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.