Villanova takes on Georgetown after Dixon’s 34-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (18-12, 11-8 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-13, 7-11 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Georgetown after Eric Dixon scored 34 points in Villanova’s 80-70 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Hoyas are 13-5 in home games. Georgetown has an 8-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 11-8 against Big East opponents. Villanova scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Georgetown makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Villanova has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Hoyas. Micah Peavy is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dixon is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.