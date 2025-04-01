Villanova plays Colorado following Poplar’s 25-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (14-20, 5-19 Big 12) vs. Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-10 Big East)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Colorado after Wooga Poplar scored 25 points in Villanova’s 73-56 loss to the UConn Huskies.

Villanova averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Colorado allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Villanova scores 73.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.5 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23 points and 5.2 rebounds. Poplar is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 10.4 points for the Buffaloes. RJ Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

