Villanova hosts Volker and Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 5-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Villanova after Lee Volker scored 20 points in Marquette’s 67-38 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Villanova has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Villanova makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Marquette has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.