Villanova hosts Georgetown following Ransom’s 20-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (11-14, 4-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 9-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Villanova after Kelsey Ransom scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 70-48 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats are 7-5 on their home court. Villanova is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 27.6 rebounds. Denae Carter leads the Wildcats with 6.7 boards.

The Hoyas are 4-10 in Big East play. Georgetown is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Villanova scores 64.1 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 63.2 Georgetown allows. Georgetown’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Villanova has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Wildcats and Hoyas square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Webber averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Ransom is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Hoyas. Khadee Hession is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.