Villanova and Xavier square off in conference showdown

Xavier Musketeers (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 6-6 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach Freemantle and Xavier visit Eric Dixon and Villanova on Sunday.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in home games. Villanova is eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Enoch Boakye leads the Wildcats with 6.5 boards.

The Musketeers are 6-6 in Big East play. Xavier averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Villanova makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Xavier has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Wooga Poplar is shooting 55.3% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Freemantle is averaging 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

