Villa leads Washington State against San Diego after 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-16, 0-11 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (14-10, 9-4 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on San Diego after Eleonora Villa scored 23 points in Washington State’s 82-70 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 6-4 at home. Washington State averages 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Toreros are 0-11 in WCC play. San Diego allows 65.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Washington State scores 67.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 65.3 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Wallack is averaging 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars. Villa is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Truitt Reilly is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Lauren McCall is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 59.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.