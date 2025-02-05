Vice and Marquette host St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 3-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on St. John’s after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 65-53 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Marquette leads the Big East with 14.3 fast break points.

The Red Storm are 3-8 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 1.3.

Marquette’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 61.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 56.6 Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Red Storm square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Skye Owen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.