Versteeg and Sacramento State host Weber State

Sacramento State Hornets (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 3-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Weber State after Benthe Versteeg scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 72-63 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in home games.

The Hornets are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatoumata Jaiteh averaging 1.6.

Weber State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Sacramento State has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Taylor Smith is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Versteeg is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

