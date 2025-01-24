Vermont visits UMBC after Davis’ 21-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 5-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (8-9, 1-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Vermont after Talia Davis scored 21 points in UMBC’s 71-59 victory against the Albany Great Danes.

The Retrievers are 5-4 on their home court. UMBC is fourth in the America East with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Walker averaging 4.7.

The Catamounts have gone 5-1 against America East opponents. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 28.0 rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 6.5.

UMBC is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 61.0 points per game, 2.6 more than the 58.4 UMBC gives up.

The Retrievers and Catamounts square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordon Lewis is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Retrievers. Jaliena Sanchez is averaging 10.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 30.7% over the past 10 games.

Catherine Gilwee is averaging 6.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Catamounts. Anna Olson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

