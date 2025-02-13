Vermont visits New Hampshire after Olson’s 22-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (13-11, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 2-9 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits New Hampshire after Anna Olson scored 22 points in Vermont’s 59-50 win over the Albany Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 4-5 on their home court.

The Catamounts are 8-2 against America East opponents. Vermont averages 59.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

New Hampshire is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 59.9 points per game, 1.1 more than the 58.8 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Catamounts square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 49.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 61.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.