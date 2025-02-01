Vermont visits Maine after Dotsey’s 30-point game

Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 7-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-10, 6-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Vermont after Caroline Dotsey scored 30 points in Maine’s 65-54 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Maine ranks seventh in the America East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 2.7.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 2.0.

Maine makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Vermont has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bornemann is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.2 points for the Black Bears. Dotsey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 9.3 points. Anna Olson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.9 points.

