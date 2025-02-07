Vermont visits Joshua and Albany (NY)

Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 5-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-12, 4-5 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces Vermont after Byron Joshua scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 68-63 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes are 5-5 on their home court. Albany (NY) ranks ninth in the America East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 5.2.

The Catamounts have gone 5-3 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Albany (NY) scores 74.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.9 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley is averaging 15.1 points for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

