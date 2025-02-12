Vermont visits DeChent and New Hampshire

Vermont Catamounts (13-11, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 2-9 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Vermont after Eva DeChent scored 26 points in New Hampshire’s 71-63 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Wildcats are 4-5 on their home court. New Hampshire is 5-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts are 8-2 against America East opponents. Vermont averages 59.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

New Hampshire scores 53.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 54.4 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Anna Olson is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 49.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 61.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.