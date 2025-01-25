Vermont visits Davis and UMBC

Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 5-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (8-9, 1-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Vermont after Talia Davis scored 21 points in UMBC’s 71-59 win against the Albany Great Danes.

The Retrievers have gone 5-4 in home games. UMBC is eighth in the America East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Williams averaging 1.8.

The Catamounts are 5-1 against America East opponents. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 4.4.

UMBC averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.8 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

The Retrievers and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Yanez is averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Anna Olson is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.