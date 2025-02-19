Vermont visits Bryant after Mancini’s 22-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (15-11, 10-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-13, 6-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Vermont after Mia Mancini scored 22 points in Bryant’s 75-67 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Bryant is fourth in the America East with 13.3 assists per game led by Mancini averaging 3.2.

The Catamounts are 10-2 in America East play. Vermont ranks fourth in the America East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 4.2.

Bryant’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Ali Brigham is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Anna Olson is shooting 57.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Catamounts. Sarah Ericson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 56.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 60.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.