Vermont takes on New Hampshire in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-23, 6-10 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 13-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -14.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on New Hampshire in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 13-3 against America East teams, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in America East play is 6-10. New Hampshire has a 6-14 record against opponents over .500.

Vermont’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Vermont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Hurley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shamir Bogues is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emmanuel Okpomo is averaging 3.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sami Pissis is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.