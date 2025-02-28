Vermont puts home win streak on the line against UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 7-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-12, 12-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Catamounts face UMBC.

The Catamounts have gone 10-2 at home. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Retrievers are 7-8 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks fifth in the America East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Jaden Walker averaging 6.2.

Vermont’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC scores 5.3 more points per game (57.9) than Vermont allows to opponents (52.6).

The Catamounts and Retrievers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Carmen Yanez is averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.