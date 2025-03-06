Vermont plays UMBC in America East Tournament

UMBC Retrievers (14-14, 7-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (18-12, 13-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and UMBC play in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in America East play is 13-3, and their record is 5-9 in non-conference play. Vermont has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Retrievers are 7-9 against America East teams. UMBC averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Vermont makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). UMBC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.5 per game Vermont gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is shooting 58.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Sarah Ericson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.