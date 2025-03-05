Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (14-14, 7-9 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (18-12, 13-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on UMBC in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 13-3 against America East opponents, with a 5-9 record in non-conference play. Vermont is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 7-9 against America East teams. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 28.7 rebounds per game led by Jaden Walker averaging 6.1.

Vermont’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.5 per game Vermont gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Anna Olson is shooting 59.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Retrievers. Talia Davis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.