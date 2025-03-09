Vermont meets Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-12, 14-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Bryant.

The Catamounts have gone 14-3 against America East teams, with a 5-9 record in non-conference play. Vermont is sixth in the America East in rebounding with 27.9 rebounds. Bella Vito paces the Catamounts with 5.9 boards.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 10-7. Bryant ranks seventh in the America East shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Vermont’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is shooting 58.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists. Nia Scott is averaging 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.