Vermont hosts Maine after Burns’ 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (14-8, 6-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-11, 4-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Vermont after Quion Burns scored 26 points in Maine’s 71-46 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts have gone 7-2 at home. Vermont is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Bears are 6-1 in America East play. Maine ranks third in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Kellen Tynes averaging 4.9.

Vermont’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Burns is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.