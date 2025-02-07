Vermont hosts Cooper and Albany

Albany Great Danes (19-4, 9-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 7-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Vermont after Kayla Cooper scored 24 points in Albany’s 48-43 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 7-2 in home games. Vermont is sixth in the America East in rebounding with 28.0 rebounds. Bella Vito leads the Catamounts with 6.3 boards.

The Great Danes have gone 9-1 against America East opponents. Albany is fifth in the America East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cooper averaging 3.1.

Vermont averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Albany allows. Albany averages 10.6 more points per game (65.2) than Vermont gives up to opponents (54.6).

The Catamounts and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Gilwee is averaging 7.2 points and four assists for the Catamounts. Anna Olson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kaci Donovan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Cooper is shooting 56.4% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 59.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 61.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.