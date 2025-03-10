Vermont Catamounts and Maine Black Bears meet in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (19-13, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 14-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Maine.

The Catamounts’ record in America East games is 14-3, and their record is 7-8 against non-conference opponents. Vermont scores 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Black Bears’ record in America East play is 11-6. Maine scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Vermont averages 67.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 66.5 Maine allows. Maine averages 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than Vermont gives up (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

