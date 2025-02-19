VCU takes home win streak into matchup with UMass

UMass Minutemen (11-15, 6-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-5, 10-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Rams face UMass.

The Rams are 12-0 on their home court. VCU is 17-5 against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen are 6-7 against conference opponents. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.9.

VCU averages 78.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.3 UMass allows. UMass scores 11.5 more points per game (74.8) than VCU gives up (63.3).

The Rams and Minutemen match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.6 points. Joseph Bamisile is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Minutemen. Jaylen Curry is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.