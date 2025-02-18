VCU puts home win streak on the line against UMass

UMass Minutemen (11-15, 6-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-5, 10-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts UMass aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Rams have gone 12-0 at home. VCU ranks second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Minutemen are 6-7 in A-10 play. UMass has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

VCU makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). UMass averages 11.5 more points per game (74.8) than VCU gives up (63.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Daniel Rivera is averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

