VCU puts home win streak on the line against Richmond

Richmond Spiders (7-14, 2-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (16-5, 6-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Rams face Richmond.

The Rams have gone 10-0 in home games. VCU averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Spiders are 2-6 in conference play. Richmond is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

VCU scores 77.2 points, 5.8 more per game than the 71.4 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Max Shulga is shooting 35.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Delonnie Hunt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

