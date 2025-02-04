VCU plays La Salle after Shulga’s 20-point outing

La Salle Explorers (12-10, 4-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-5, 7-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts La Salle after Max Shulga scored 20 points in VCU’s 90-49 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 11-0 in home games. VCU is second in the A-10 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Shulga averaging 1.8.

The Explorers have gone 4-6 against A-10 opponents. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 4.8.

VCU is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game VCU gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Rams. Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15.7 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.