VCU meets La Salle in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (9-22, 3-15 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (12-18, 6-12 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and La Salle square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. VCU is 1-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 3-15 in A-10 play. La Salle allows 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.5 points per game.

VCU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.2 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 57.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 56.7 VCU allows to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals. Valentina Ojeda is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jolene Armendariz averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Joan Quinn is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.