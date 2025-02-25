VCU hosts Loyola Chicago, looks to stop home skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-16, 3-13 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-16, 6-10 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU aims to end its five-game home slide with a victory against Loyola Chicago.

The Rams have gone 6-8 at home. VCU averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ramblers have gone 3-13 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

VCU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 58.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 56.7 VCU allows.

The Rams and Ramblers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emma Theodorsson is averaging nine points for the Ramblers. Naelle is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.