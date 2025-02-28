VCU hosts Davidson after Kochera’s 22-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (16-12, 6-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (23-5, 13-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on VCU after Connor Kochera scored 22 points in Davidson’s 57-56 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 14-0 in home games. VCU leads the A-10 averaging 78.2 points and is shooting 45.0%.

The Wildcats are 6-9 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

VCU scores 78.2 points, 8.2 more per game than the 70.0 Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Wildcats square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rams. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

