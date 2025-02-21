Vartiainen and Weber State host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (16-11, 8-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-19, 3-11 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Portland State after Viljami Vartiainen scored 24 points in Weber State’s 80-77 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Wildcats have gone 4-9 in home games. Weber State has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

The Vikings are 8-6 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

Weber State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Portland State has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vartiainen is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Blaise Threatt is shooting 54.4% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.