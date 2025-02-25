Vanderbilt visits No. 12 Texas A&M on 6-game road skid

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt will attempt to end its six-game road losing streak when the Commodores visit No. 12 Texas A&M.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 at home. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.6.

The Commodores are 6-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Texas A&M is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt scores 13.6 more points per game (79.6) than Texas A&M allows (66.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Commodores. Jason Edwards is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

