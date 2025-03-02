Vanderbilt takes on Missouri after Pierre’s 31-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 7-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-16, 3-12 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays Missouri after Khamil Pierre scored 31 points in Vanderbilt’s 91-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 in home games. Missouri is 7-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Commodores are 7-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Missouri is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 23.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Pierre is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

